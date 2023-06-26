iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

