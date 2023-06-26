iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.72

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 2412309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

