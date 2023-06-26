iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Trimmed by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Gold Trust worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 711,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,344. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

