iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.52

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 607419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

