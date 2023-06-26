iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 129,491 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,009,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

