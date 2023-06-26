iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,547 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after acquiring an additional 940,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.49. 173,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

