iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

