iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $39,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS MTUM traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.86. 248,489 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.