iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.43

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.43 and last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 735371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

