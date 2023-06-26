iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.41. 82,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.