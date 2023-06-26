iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 290,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 175,611 shares.The stock last traded at $248.17 and had previously closed at $248.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.61. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

