iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.73

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.17, with a volume of 46252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.