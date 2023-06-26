Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $23.99 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

