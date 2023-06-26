Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 365 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.30. The company had a trading volume of 90,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,108. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

