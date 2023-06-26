Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 2,141 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.14. 268,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

