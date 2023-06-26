Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.64. 108,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,420. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

