Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.48 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,243. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

