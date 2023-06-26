Jacobs & Co. CA Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.62. 1,553,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

