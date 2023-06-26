Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 933 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.33. 357,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,564. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

