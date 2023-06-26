Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMG traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,045.73. 24,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,017.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,722.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,233.61 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

