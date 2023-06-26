Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 111 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $280.89. 89,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,804. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

