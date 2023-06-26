Jefferies Financial Group Cuts HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$0.92

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.70 to C$0.92 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
HEXO Price Performance
HEXO stock opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.14. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.99.
HEXO Company Profile
