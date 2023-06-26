Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.50) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.99) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.48).

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,765.50 ($22.59). 543,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,933. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,827.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,941.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.05), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($925,688.65). 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

