JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 372

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.26) to GBX 372 ($4.76) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 420.40 ($5.38).
DS Smith Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.43) on Friday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 311.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
