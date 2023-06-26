JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target to GBX 372

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 411 ($5.26) to GBX 372 ($4.76) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 420.40 ($5.38).

DS Smith Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.43) on Friday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 311.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

DS Smith Increases Dividend

About DS Smith

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,925.93%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

