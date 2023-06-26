JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Target Price to $213.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.81.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $70.32 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

