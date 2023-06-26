JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 7th Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 2.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

