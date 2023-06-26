Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $65.34 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Kava has a market cap of $610.05 million and $65.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000876 BTC.

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 593,588,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,580,600 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

