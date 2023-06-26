KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $61.00. The company traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 67107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.
KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home
KB Home Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.88%.
KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
