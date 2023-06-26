KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $61.00. The company traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 67107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.