Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

K stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

