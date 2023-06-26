Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.45.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

