Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CMI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,639. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $235.82.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

