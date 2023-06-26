Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $10.26 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of Markel Group worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group stock traded up $15.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,339.60. 11,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,344.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,329.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

