KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $65.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after buying an additional 842,229 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $53.59 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

