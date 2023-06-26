Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,986.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,175. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.95. 252,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,867. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

