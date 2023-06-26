Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $234.83 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

