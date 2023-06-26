Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock worth $2,307,285. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,379,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $71,671,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

