Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 282 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $48.23.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

