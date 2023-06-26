Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $126.63 on Thursday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Life Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,616,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

