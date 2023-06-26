Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 6.2%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.70. 105,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 342,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,233,660.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

