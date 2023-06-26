Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Charles Julian Cazalet Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet bought 4 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £984 ($1,259.12) per share, with a total value of £3,936 ($5,036.47).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LTI traded down GBX 27.59 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 974.41 ($12.47). 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 944 ($12.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,305 ($16.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,027.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,031.69. The company has a market cap of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.90) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,063.59%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

