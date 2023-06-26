Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $246.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,022,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 785,969,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00319831 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $530.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
