Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $449.34. 306,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

