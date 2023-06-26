LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $55.37 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 912,206,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,903,450 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

