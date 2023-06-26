Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$19.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.57% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.68.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.35. 1,100,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.40. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.24.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7858232 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.