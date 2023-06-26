LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $92.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.39.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $88.33 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.