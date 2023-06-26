Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,520.08

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.90 million and approximately $34,520.08 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,423.47 or 1.00035946 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000602 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,412.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

