Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 42,712 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 1.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $154,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FMC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,173. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.