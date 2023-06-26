Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $235,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $379.00. The company had a trading volume of 301,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $359.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

