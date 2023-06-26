Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $24.79 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.68. The company had a trading volume of 151,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $378.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.