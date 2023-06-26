Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $43.13 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,253 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $43,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 517,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 336,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 290,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,806. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

